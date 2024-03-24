Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man aged 75 and an 85-year-old woman died in a crash in Barnsley, which left seven other people seriously injured in hospital.

Police said today that a 65-year-old man had been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident at the Barugh Green crossroads yesterday, Saturday, March 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of a fatal collision at Barugh Green crossroads in Barnsley, in which two people tragically died and another seven were seriously injured on Saturday, March 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emergency services were called at around 2pm to the scene of the collision involving multiple vehicles at the junction of Barugh Green Road, Cawthorne Road and High Common Road. South Yorkshire Police said it was reported that a white Suzuki and a grey Range Rover had collided, with multiple other vehicles also involved.

A man, aged 75, and an 85-year-old woman were tragically pronounced dead at the scene, and the force said officers were supporting their family.

Seven other people required hospital treatment, with their injuries thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

A 65-year-old man was arrested and has since been bailed.

Officers today appealed for anyone with information to come forward, especially those who witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, the force's online portal, or by calling 101. They should quote incident number 490 of March 23.