Barugh Green Barnsley: Man, 75, and woman, 85, die in crash which leaves seven seriously injured in hospital
A man aged 75 and an 85-year-old woman died in a crash in Barnsley, which left seven other people seriously injured in hospital.
Police said today that a 65-year-old man had been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident at the Barugh Green crossroads yesterday, Saturday, March 23.
The emergency services were called at around 2pm to the scene of the collision involving multiple vehicles at the junction of Barugh Green Road, Cawthorne Road and High Common Road. South Yorkshire Police said it was reported that a white Suzuki and a grey Range Rover had collided, with multiple other vehicles also involved.
A man, aged 75, and an 85-year-old woman were tragically pronounced dead at the scene, and the force said officers were supporting their family.
Seven other people required hospital treatment, with their injuries thought to be serious but not life-threatening.
A 65-year-old man was arrested and has since been bailed.
Officers today appealed for anyone with information to come forward, especially those who witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, the force's online portal, or by calling 101. They should quote incident number 490 of March 23.
Alternatively, to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.