Lamar Griffiths: Family still waiting for justice two years after man, 21, was shot dead at Sheffield car wash
The family of a 21-year-old man shot dead at a Sheffield car wash are still waiting for justice, two years on from his untimely death.
Two years ago today - March 29, 2022 - the life of Lamar Leroy Griffiths was cut tragically short after he suffered fatal injuries when multiple gun shots were fired at Diamond Hand Car Wash in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.
A murder investigation was launched resulting in several arrests, with Abdul Hakim and Nasser Nashir awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to assisting an offender.
The people responsible for his murder are yet to be brought before the courts, however.
On the two-year anniversary of Lamar's death, South Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for anyone who has information to come forward and tell them what they know.
Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: "Lamar was sitting in a BMW parked in the car wash when two suspects fired several gunshots towards the car.
"Lamar suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, with the shooting happening at around 6.45pm.
"I want to implore anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch so we can secure justice for Lamar's loved ones.
"I cannot imagine the pain they must have endured and must still be going through after losing Lamar at such a young age.
"Anyone with information in connection with the death of Lamar and our ongoing murder investigation should call us on 101 quoting incident number 774 of March 29, 2022.
You can also email CCTV or dashcam footage to [email protected], quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.
"We know that some people may not want to talk directly to the police and if you want to submit information anonymously, you can do so by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple, secure online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."