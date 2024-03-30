Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rise in complaints about anti-social behaviour has led to extra police officere being deployed to Sheffield city centre.

More mobile CCTV cameras are also in use.

More police officers have been deployed to Sheffield city centre over concerns about anti-social behaviour (Photo: SYP)

South Yorkshire Police said action has been taken in response to the force receiving complaints from residents, city centre users and business owners about anti-social behaviour on High Street and around the Cathedral.

The force said: "In recent weeks, some residents, city centre users and business owners have expressed their concerns about issues such as antisocial behaviour on High Street and near the Cathedral.

"We are aware of the adverse effect these issues can have on victims and businesses, and how safe people feel when they visit or work in an area.

"We are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour in the city centre, and across the last week, we have deployed additional officers to High Street, Fargate and the Cathedral area.

"Officers have been in the area day and night and have been using a mobile CCTV van as mobile police station to provide support, reassurance and coverage in the area.

"We are carrying out stop searches, and making arrests when people are found to be committing crimes.

"We appreciate there is always more work to be done and therefore, we ask people to continue to raise their concerns to us, so we can build up a full picture of the issues in the area and identify patterns of offending

"Our local officers are embedded in the communities, they recognise repeat offenders and will work tirelessly to take action to prevent future crimes."