A violent thief who went on a shoplifting spree earlier this year will spend the next four years behind bars, after police tracked her down by noticing in CCTV footage that she wore the same clothes in each incident.

Aimee Hulme went on a shoplifting spree across the Royston and Lundwood areas of Barnsley in February of this year and took items including coffee, washing detergent, meat, and confectionery.

During these incidents, the 29-year-old physically assaulted shop workers when they challenged her and attempted to stop her leaving the stores with stolen items.

Aimee Hulme will spend more than four years behind bars after a series of violent robberies. | SYP

On February 26, Hulme also threatened a shopworker with a knife, stating that she would 'stab them' if they tried to stop her.

After extensive CCTV enquiries conducted by the Barnsley Neighbourhood Crime Team, Hulme was identified and was seen to be wearing the same clothing items in all offences committed.

She was quickly arrested and charged for multiple robbery offences, threatening a person with a blade, and possession of Class A and Class C drugs.

Hulme, of Fredrick Street, Barnsley, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on March 28 where she pleaded guilty to robbery, theft from a shop, possession of Class A drugs, two counts of possession of Class C drugs, and possession of a bladed article.

She appeared at the same court on Tuesday (June 10), where she was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison.

Sergeant David Baker, from the neighbourhood crime team, said: "Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. It has detrimental effects on our local businesses and their workers. No one should go to work and be threatened and attacked for doing their job.

"Hulme clearly had no regard for her actions and I'm glad she is now facing time behind bars."