Five people have been arrested and £45,000 worth of illegal tobacco and vapes seized as part of a Sheffield policing operation.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Steel saw officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) work alongside partners from Sheffield City Council, DVLA, and other agencies, to take action against offenders in the Ecclesfield, Chapeltown, High Green, Grenoside, Wincobank, Shiregreen and Firth Park areas.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 11, the multi-authority operation saw five people arrested, several vehicles seized and a number of weapons taken off the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of those arrested held on suspicion ofr possession with intent to supply illegal drugs, one for failure to appear, one for public order offences and one for theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped, child neglect and driving offences.

A police operation saw officers execute multiple warrants and arrest five people to improve safety on the streets. | Sheffield North East NPT

One knife arch was also deployed, 11 stop and searches carried out, and drug dogs deployed to three locations to sniff out those carrying illegal drugs.

PCSOs and Sheffield City Council anti-social behaviour teams conducted 11 hotspot patrols in areas where offending is more prominent.

Officers working with Trading Standards visited seven premises and seized items, namely vapes and illicit tobacco products, worth £45,000 in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operations were also carried out to tackle road traffic offenders. Safety camera partnerships were carried out at seven locations, with 76 offences recorded. Additionally, 22 traffic offence reports were submitted, and 11 vehicles were seized.

It is hoped operations like these will improve safety in the area and gives resources to tackle known points of trouble.

Sergeant Matt Cook, of the North East NPT, said: "The work carried out by neighbourhood officers and partners across north east Sheffield and Wednesday was a great success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams worked together to respond to specific areas of concern for the area, such as vehicle offences, drug crime, and individuals carrying knives.

“I am very glad that a number of knives and machetes have been removed from the community. Additionally, we have taken action against those believed to be involved in drug supply.

“As we continue to work hard to tackle crime in the north east of the city, it is important that residents who witness or have information about criminal activity report it to us.

“We rely on the intelligence of our communities and we will investigate all reports that are made to us.”