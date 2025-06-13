Dronfield: Tragedy as woman dies in fatal collision with Range Rover in supermarket car park
On Tuesday, June 10, a woman in her 80s was walking across the Sainsbury’s car park, on Wreakes Lane in the north Derbyshire town, when she was involved in a collision with a vehicle.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and administered treatment, though despite their best efforts the pensioner died at the scene.
Her family has been made aware and are being supported by Derbyshire Constabluary’s specialist officers.
Police believe the vehicle involved was a Range Rover, and have since arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
He has been released on bail and enquiries are continuing.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Our thoughts are with (the family) at this difficult time.”