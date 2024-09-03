Barnsley stabbing: Hundreds of tributes as “good man” tragically stabbed in suspected murder is named
South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation after the man, named locally as “Algi”, was found with stab wounds to his chest on Sunday (September 1).
Two men, aged 19 and 32, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday following the reported altercation on Burton Road at around 4.23pm that day.
Then yesterday, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.
They all remain in police custody.
Posting on Facebook, and sharing a photo of his beloved son, Algi’s dad, Alan Sutton, wrote: “R.I.P Algi. My first born son who's life was brutally taken yesterday (Sunday). Our hearts have been truly ripped out.
“Sleep tight son fly high and ride free love you to the moon and back.”
There are more than 550 responses, offering condolences and support to Alan, which describe Algi, or Alan junior, as “lovely” and “a good man”.
Rachael Leigh said: “He had time for anyone, one in a million, absolutely lovely lad. My thoughts are with you all.”
Peter Proost said: “My sincere condolences Alan, no words can mend what is broken right now, just to let you know that everyone of us is trying to ease your suffering by being here for you at this sad time, love you bro.”
Clare White said: “So sorry for your loss, everyone in Barnsley and beyond are thinking of you and your family after this shocking tragedy.”
Some commenters expressed concerns about knife crime being “out of hand” and having gone “too far”.
Adie Lewis said: “I’m proper shocked mate, what is this world coming to - I can’t even imagine what your family are going through buddy.”
Kyle Swann said: “Rest in peace matey. Have a good time up there. You didn’t deserve this. Another good person taken too soon.”
Andrew Ritchie added: “So sorry for your loss, he was a good man.”
Speaking yesterday morning (September 2), Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp said: “We know our communities will be extremely shaken by the tragic incident, and are continuing to work at pace to ascertain the details.
“We are aware of footage circulating relating to the incident and I would ask you remember that at the heart of this investigation is a victim and his loved ones.
“We urge you not to share this footage wider, or speculate on social media the circumstances of what has happened.
“Anyone with footage or information as to what has happened is asked to share this with the police and not cause further distress to the victim’s family."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage can submit it via email to [email protected].
Any other information can be given online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 606 of September 1, 2024.