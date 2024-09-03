Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 41-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, has been named in tributes from friends and family.

South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation after the man, named locally as “Algi”, was found with stab wounds to his chest on Sunday (September 1).

Two men, aged 19 and 32, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday following the reported altercation on Burton Road at around 4.23pm that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then yesterday, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

They all remain in police custody.

Posting on Facebook, and sharing a photo of his beloved son, Algi’s dad, Alan Sutton, wrote: “R.I.P Algi. My first born son who's life was brutally taken yesterday (Sunday). Our hearts have been truly ripped out.

“Sleep tight son fly high and ride free love you to the moon and back.”

There are more than 550 responses, offering condolences and support to Alan, which describe Algi, or Alan junior, as “lovely” and “a good man”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Leigh said: “He had time for anyone, one in a million, absolutely lovely lad. My thoughts are with you all.”

Peter Proost said: “My sincere condolences Alan, no words can mend what is broken right now, just to let you know that everyone of us is trying to ease your suffering by being here for you at this sad time, love you bro.”

Clare White said: “So sorry for your loss, everyone in Barnsley and beyond are thinking of you and your family after this shocking tragedy.”

Some commenters expressed concerns about knife crime being “out of hand” and having gone “too far”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adie Lewis said: “I’m proper shocked mate, what is this world coming to - I can’t even imagine what your family are going through buddy.”

Kyle Swann said: “Rest in peace matey. Have a good time up there. You didn’t deserve this. Another good person taken too soon.”

Andrew Ritchie added: “So sorry for your loss, he was a good man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking yesterday morning (September 2), Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp said: “We know our communities will be extremely shaken by the tragic incident, and are continuing to work at pace to ascertain the details.

“We are aware of footage circulating relating to the incident and I would ask you remember that at the heart of this investigation is a victim and his loved ones.

“We urge you not to share this footage wider, or speculate on social media the circumstances of what has happened.

Read More The murder investigations launched by South Yorkhire Police in 2024 after eight deaths

“Anyone with footage or information as to what has happened is asked to share this with the police and not cause further distress to the victim’s family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can submit it via email to [email protected].

Any other information can be given online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 606 of September 1, 2024.