Barnsley murder investigation: More arrests as roads remain closed following tragic death of man, 41

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 18:02 BST
Two more people have been arrested in connection with the tragic death of a man in Barnsley, as the murder investigation continues.

Police were called yesterday, Sunday, September 1, at 4.23am, to a reported altercation between a group of men on Burton Road, Monk Bretton.

A 41-year-old man was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people have now been arrested in connection with the tragic death of a 41-year-old man who was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest after police were called to a reported altercation on Burton Road, Monk Bretton, Barnsley, on Sunday, September 1. File photo.Five people have now been arrested in connection with the tragic death of a 41-year-old man who was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest after police were called to a reported altercation on Burton Road, Monk Bretton, Barnsley, on Sunday, September 1. File photo.
This afternoon, police said a 40-year-old man had been arrested today on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

Their arrests follow those of a 19-year-old woman and two men aged 21 and 32, all on suspicion of murder, yesterday evening.

All five of them remained in custody this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of road closures remained in place while enquiries continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via live chat or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 606 of September 1, 2024. 

Dashcam footage can submitted via email to [email protected].

