Two more people have been arrested in connection with the tragic death of a man in Barnsley, as the murder investigation continues.

Police were called yesterday, Sunday, September 1, at 4.23am, to a reported altercation between a group of men on Burton Road, Monk Bretton.

A 41-year-old man was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

File photo. | National World

This afternoon, police said a 40-year-old man had been arrested today on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

Their arrests follow those of a 19-year-old woman and two men aged 21 and 32, all on suspicion of murder, yesterday evening.

All five of them remained in custody this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of road closures remained in place while enquiries continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via live chat or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 606 of September 1, 2024.

Dashcam footage can submitted via email to [email protected].