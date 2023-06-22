South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene in the early hours of this morning.

A police investigation has been launched in Lundwood, Barnsley after reports of shots being fired through the window of a property early this morning.

Officers were called to the scene on William Road at around 12.37am on 22 June, 2023. It is believed the suspects fled the scene, with South Yorkshire Police confirming no one has been arrested as of yet.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Slater, from the force’s Armed Crime Team, said: “I know this incident will have caused great concern in the local community. We have a dedicated team of detectives and uniformed officers working at pace to establish the circumstances around the incident and identify those responsible."

There were no injuries in the incident, but police officers will be in the area while the investigation continues. An appeal has been issued by the force for more information.