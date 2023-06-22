News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley shooting: Shots fired through window in Lundwood as South Yorkshire Police launch investigation

South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene in the early hours of this morning.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:19 BST

A police investigation has been launched in Lundwood, Barnsley after reports of shots being fired through the window of a property early this morning.

Officers were called to the scene on William Road at around 12.37am on 22 June, 2023. It is believed the suspects fled the scene, with South Yorkshire Police confirming no one has been arrested as of yet.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Slater, from the force’s Armed Crime Team, said: “I know this incident will have caused great concern in the local community. We have a dedicated team of detectives and uniformed officers working at pace to establish the circumstances around the incident and identify those responsible."

There were no injuries in the incident, but police officers will be in the area while the investigation continues. An appeal has been issued by the force for more information.

Anyone with information can pass it on to police by calling 101, quoting incident number 37 of June 22, 2023.

Related topics:BarnsleySouth Yorkshire PoliceGun crime