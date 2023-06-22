News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue

Heeley police operation: Arrest as £100,000 cannabis ‘factory’ discovered in Sheffield drugs bust

A man has been arrested and around £100,000 worth of drugs seized after a drugs raid in a Sheffield street
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:27 BST

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South West neighbourhood team carried out the raid on Tuesday, finding scores of fully grown plants being cultivated inside the drug den.

The force said in a statement: “Neighbourhood officers attended an address in Heeley yesterday and implemented a warrant (misuse of drugs) at the address. On entry a cannabis factory was found, 70 full plants, 120 seedlings with a street value of £100,000.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team added that one man had been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

Most Popular
A man has been arrested and around £100,000 worth of drugs seized after a drugs raid on a ‘factory’ on a street in Heeley, Sheffield. South Yorkshire PoliceA man has been arrested and around £100,000 worth of drugs seized after a drugs raid on a ‘factory’ on a street in Heeley, Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police
A man has been arrested and around £100,000 worth of drugs seized after a drugs raid on a ‘factory’ on a street in Heeley, Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police

Officers have not stated which street the raid was carried out on, but they issued a picture showing plants inside the property in a number of plants in black pots, as well as an arrangement of lighting and irrigation systems.

To report those involved in cannabis cultivation call 101.