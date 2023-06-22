Sheffield Council launches bidding for city’s biggest venues City Hall, Ponds Forge, Arena and others

Sheffield Council is set to launch bidding for the city’s biggest leisure and entertainment venues alongside plans to rebuild Hillsborough, Concord and Springs centres.

The procurement process will start next week for landmarks including the historic City Hall, world class Ponds Forge and superstar-hosting Arena.

It comes as £117 million improvements are being made to the venues – an increase of £17 million since the plans were first announced – which include completely rebuilding Springs, Concord and Hillsborough leisure centres.

Council leader Tom Hunt said the council was working hard with its partners to deliver excellent, low-cost facilities across the city.

Ponds Forge. Sheffield Council is set to launch bidding for the city’s biggest leisure and entertainment venues alongside plans to rebuild Hillsborough, Concord and Springs centres.

He said: “We want to attract the very best providers to manage our future leisure provision and build on the great work of Sheffield City Trust. The council’s investment and the expertise we’re bringing in will ensure we provide facilities that meet the needs of our diverse communities, provide a fantastic entertainment and cultural offer, and attract global, iconic acts to Sheffield.”

Sheffield City Trust has run the leisure and entertainment venues on behalf of the council for decades but decided to hand them all back in 2024 – when the current contract ends – following financial struggles.

The venues were split into three packages so bidders have options to match their expertise. These are: services for sport and leisure (including golf as well as Graves, Thorncliffe and Wisewood centres which are up for renewal in 2026); City Hall; and Arena (which the council said will remain the home of Sheffield Steelers ice hockey team).

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the leisure committee, said: “Health and wellbeing matter now more than ever. A walk in the park, a swim at your local pool, or a 30-minute class in the gym does wonders for minds and bodies and it’s important that local people have the choices to do it their way.”

Sheffield Arena. Sheffield Council is set to launch bidding for the city’s biggest leisure and entertainment venues alongside plans to rebuild Hillsborough, Concord and Springs centres.

Full details of the tender will be made available next week via YORtender here.

Memberships at the venues will not be affected by the tender process and all current bookings at the Arena and City Hall are protected and will be honoured by the new operator, the council confirmed.

Investment in facilities

The main part of the investment is rebuilding Concord, Springs and Hillsborough centres and the rest of the funding will mostly be spent on maintenance improvements.

Coun Hunt said: “Sheffield is renowned for sport, leisure and entertainment with our venues hosting many elite events and high-profile shows. We’re proud of this but we know that many of our facilities need significant investment. Our plans will ensure there are modern, accessible leisure facilities across the city and they will ensure Sheffield has the venues to compete on the national and international stage.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, but we’ve developed a long-term vision that will protect and enhance our much-loved venues. Across the country we’ve seen pool and leisure centres close but Sheffield is bucking the trend by investing in our facilities.”

Breakdown of improvements by venue:

Springs Leisure Centre: new build

Concord Leisure Centre: new build

Hillsborough Leisure Centre: new build

Ponds Forge: maintenance and repair improvements

Heeley Pool and Gym: maintenance and repair improvements

English Institute of Sport Sheffield: maintenance and repair improvements

Ice Sheffield: maintenance and repair improvements

Beauchief, Birley and Tinsley golf courses: maintenance and repair improvements

Upperthorpe Healthy Living Centre: maintenance and repair improvements

Sheffield Arena: improvements to the concourse and hospitality spaces