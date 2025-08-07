Barnsley: Police operation sees 10 weapons seized and cannabis farms worth £200,000 busted
Operation Duxford returned to Barnsley yesterday with activities focused on tackling domestic violence, reducing anti-social behaviour and combatting organised crime, specifically targeting four organised crimes groups which are thought to be involved in the supply of both Class A and B drugs.
Altogether, eight homes were raided, in which two cannabis farms were located at properties Royston and Stairfoot.
Police seized more than 200 plants with a street value of £200,000.
In a different property in Grimethorpe, 3kg of cannabis with an estimated value of £5,000, 20 tablets thought to be ketamine, and 1.5kg of Class A drugs, thought to be ketamine and cocaine, valuing a total of £55,000, were recovered.
A total of 10 weapons were also seized and recovered from three properties, including a zombie-style knife, modified meat cleaver and air weapon.
Throughout the day 11 arrests were made for various offences including possession with intent to supply, being involved in the supply of Class B drugs, cultivation of cannabis, fail to stop and fail to appear.
Barnsley Superintendent Mark James said: "Yesterday saw our biggest Op Duxford results, in relation to drugs supply, our district has seen in a long time. This would not have happened without the support from our residents and local communities. The information and intelligence you provide us helps us take these extremely harmful substances off the streets and put those responsible behind bars.
"We know that the supply of drugs is linked to serious and violent organised crime, which causes upheaval to those living in our local communities.
"We deliberately targeted four organised crime groups with our activity yesterday, disrupting their networks and supply. I hope the results show our residents that we do not tolerate the supply of Class A drugs in Barnsley and will continue to work hard to eliminate this threat."
Roads Policing officers supported the day, arresting two people for drug driving and failing to stop, seizing 10 vehicles, issuing 16 Traffic Offence Reports, and stopping and searching five vehicles.