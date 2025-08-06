Ketamine, cannabis, cocaine, a zombie knife, cash and an air pistol were seized from a house after a police raid.

A number of police raids were conducted in Barnsley today as part of South Yorkshire Police’s Operation Duxford.

The operation focused on tackling domestic violence, anti-social behaviour (ASB) and reducing organised crime, specifically the supply of Class A drugs on the streets.

Officers were working throughout the morning, and executed a warrant at a house where 3kg of cannabis was found.

A police operation has seen officers executing warrants in properties around Barnsley. | SYP

At the same address, they also found 1kg of suspected ketamine, half a kilo of cocaine, around £2,000 in cash, a zombie knife and an air pistol.

A warrant at a different property saw officers locate 1kg of cannabis and 10 blocks of cannabis resin.

Another warrant also uncovered seven adapted knives, including a meat cleaver, and a 'Rambo' style knife, all of which have been seized and will be destroyed.

Meanwhile, in the Penistone area, officers conducted speed enforcement checks.

Barnsley Superintendent Mark James said of the morning’s activities: “Our officers work incredibly hard every day. Op Duxford is about showcasing this to the public and ensuring they can visibly see us tackle the issues they have raised to us.

"The early results of today’s operation already speak for themselves. I am incredibly grateful to all our partners for working with us to achieve these results – but most of all to the public for the information – often through our Neighbourhood Police Teams - and support which allows us to deliver on their behalf.”