Stolen Rolls Royce with tracker found by cops in Rotherham within three hours of thieves striking

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 12:07 BST
A stolen Rolls Royce was found by police in Rotherham within three hours of thieves stealing the prestige car.

On Monday, August 4, at 9am, police received a call reporting that a Rolls Royce car had been stolen from a property without the keys.

The vehicle’s tracking system led officers to believe it was being stored in Maltby, Rotherham.

A stolen Rolls Royce was found by police within three hours of being takenplaceholder image
Officers arrived at the location and found the car hidden in a garage.

A man and two women were arrested as part of the police probe into the theft and have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

