Stolen Rolls Royce with tracker found by cops in Rotherham within three hours of thieves striking
A stolen Rolls Royce was found by police in Rotherham within three hours of thieves stealing the prestige car.
On Monday, August 4, at 9am, police received a call reporting that a Rolls Royce car had been stolen from a property without the keys.
The vehicle’s tracking system led officers to believe it was being stored in Maltby, Rotherham.
Officers arrived at the location and found the car hidden in a garage.
A man and two women were arrested as part of the police probe into the theft and have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.