A stolen Rolls Royce was found by police in Rotherham within three hours of thieves stealing the prestige car.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, August 4, at 9am, police received a call reporting that a Rolls Royce car had been stolen from a property without the keys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle’s tracking system led officers to believe it was being stored in Maltby, Rotherham.

A stolen Rolls Royce was found by police within three hours of being taken

Officers arrived at the location and found the car hidden in a garage.

A man and two women were arrested as part of the police probe into the theft and have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.