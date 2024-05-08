Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services have been sent to a house in South Yorkshire to deal with an incident this morning.

South Yorkshire Police are on the scene at Brierley Road, in Brierley, Barnsley, and have now urged residents to stay clear of the area.

Officers said in a statement issued a few minutes ago: “We have been made aware of an incident this morning (8 May) after officers attended a property on Brierley Road, Barnsley.

“Officers are currently at the scene and a cordon is in place.