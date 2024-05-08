Brierley Road police incident Barnsley: House taped off and 'avoid the area warning' after 'incident'
Police urge public to avoid Barnsley street as cordon put in place around property
Emergency services have been sent to a house in South Yorkshire to deal with an incident this morning.
South Yorkshire Police are on the scene at Brierley Road, in Brierley, Barnsley, and have now urged residents to stay clear of the area.
Officers said in a statement issued a few minutes ago: “We have been made aware of an incident this morning (8 May) after officers attended a property on Brierley Road, Barnsley.
“Officers are currently at the scene and a cordon is in place.
“Please avoid the area while officers carry out their work.”