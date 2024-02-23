Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspected murder victim who tragically died after a stabbing in South Yorkshire on Wednesday has been named by police

Lazarus Makono, aged 26, died in the early hours of Wednesday, at a house on house on Cooperative Street. Barnsley.

His 'heartbroken' family have released a picture of Lazarus.

Lazarus Makono. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

There was a major police presence in the street following the incident, as police launched a murder investigation, with sections taped off.

Police were called at 1.21am to reports that a 26-year-old man had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Lazarus was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that a total of five arrests have now been made in connection with the investigation.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and remains in police custody at this time

A 27-year old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in police custody.

Two women, aged 20 and 25, and a 32-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have all since been released on bail.

Senior Investigating Officer Ben Wood, said: "This is a truly tragic and devastating incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and I want to assure the wider community and the public that we are working around the clock to work out exactly what happened on the day and the circumstances around the incident.

"We are still seeking information from the public that could help officers with this investigation, and we encourage anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 or using our online portal and quoting incident number 54 of 21 February 2024 when you get in touch.

"Lazarus’ family are heartbroken and grieving during this very difficult time, and my thoughts go out to his family and loved ones."