Cooperative Street, Goldthorpe: Four arrested and murder probe launched after death of man at Barnsley home
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man in a property in the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley, police confirmed this morning.
Officers were called at 1.21am yesterday (Wednesday, February 21, 2024) following reports that a 26-year-old man had been stabbed in a house on Cooperative Street.
Announcing that a murder investigation has been launched, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this morning (Thursday, February 22, 2024): "Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
"Two women, aged 20 and 25, and a 32-year-old man have been arrested by officers on suspicion of assisting an offender. They also remain in custody at this time."
A cordon remains in place on Cooperative Street while officers progress with their enquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: "We understand news of this murder investigation will cause understandable concern in the community and our officers will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure people living in the area.
"If you have any concerns, please do get in touch with our officers if you see them around. They are there to help and answer any queries you might have."
If you have any information which could assist police with their investigation, please call us on 101.
You can also pass information to the force via their online chat or online portal, which can be accessed here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Members of the public are asked to quote incident number 54 of February 21, 2024.
If you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can submit information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can also reach them online by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org