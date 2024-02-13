The 14 worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 14 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in December 2023.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . Criminal damage and arson The 14 streets hit hardest by vandals and arsonists in Sheffield have been revealed Photo Sales

2 . On or near Smelter Wood Rise, Richmond: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in December 2023 The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in December 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smelter Wood Rise, Richmond, with 6 Photo Sales

3 . On or near Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in December 2023 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in December 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley, with 4 Photo Sales