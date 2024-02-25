Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Derbyshire man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Lazarus Makono in Barnsley.

Officers attended a house on Cooperative Street, Goldthorpe, following reports of a stabbing at 1.21am on Wednesday February 21.

Lazarus Makono, 26, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terrance Mlotshwa, aged 27, of Ripley Avenue, Derby has been charged with murder. He remains in police custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday February 26 2024.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is also in police custody. Two women, aged 20 and 25, and a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender are on bail.