Police have appealed for information after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back, neck, and arm on Christmas Eve night in Sheffield.

It is reported that two men approached the teen at around 11pm on Devonshire Street, before the victim fled and ran into a shop.

The suspects are believed to have forced their way inside, dragged the boy out, and "caused stab wounds to his back, neck and arm".

Do you recognise these men?

South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of the men, saying it is "hoping the two men photographed will hold vital information that can ensure dangerous people are taken off our streets".

One suspect is described as Asian, aged between 20 and 30, of medium build and around 5ft 6ins tall, with a short beard.

The second suspect is described as black, aged between 20 and 30, of medium build and around 5ft 6ins tall, with black short hair.

The victim aimed to flee into a shop, before being dragged out by the two suspects.

Police stated the victim has "been uncooperative with officers and their enquiries".

If you believe you can help, get in touch with the police online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 982 of December 24.