Barnsley murder investigation: Callum Strachen, 21, charged over death of Alan Sutton
Alan Sutton, aged 41, tragically died at the scene after being found with suspected stab wounds on Sunday, September 1.
Police had been called at 4.23pm that afternoon to a reported altercation between a group of men on Burton Road in Monk Bretton.
Callum Strachen, 21, of Burton Road, Barnsley, was arrested and police today said he has now been charged with murder.
He remains in police custody and is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday, September 5.
Alan, who is known as Algi, has been described as an ‘absolutely lovely’ and ‘good’ man in the many tributes left online.
Posting on Facebook, Alan’s father said ‘our hearts have been truly ripped out’, adding ‘love you to the moon and back’.
Two other people - a woman, aged 19, and a 32-year-old man - were also arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder.
A 40-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.
Police said on Tuesday that all four had been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police are still appealing for witnesses and information. Anyone who thinks they could help is asked to contact police via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24B02-PO1