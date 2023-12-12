He also carried a metal bar and a stick with screws in it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Barnsley shoplifter who stole at least £2,500 worth of products was caught in the town centre carrying a number of 'improvised weapons'.

Jamie Lee Stewart Gotobed, of Portland Street, stole dozens of high-value items from Barnsley stores in May 2023.

A Barnsley man who also shoplifted at least £2,539 worth of products was caught in Peel Square carrying homemade weapons like a belt with shards of glass taped on and a stick with screws in it.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included £1,344 in clothing from Sports Direct on May 24, £915 from the same store the next day, and £280 of cosmetics from Boots on May 28. He also took cleaning products from OneBelow worth an unknown value.

However, on May 13, he was also stopped in Peel Square in Barnsley town centre were he was found to be carrying a number of homemade weapons.

These included a stick with screws in it, a metal bar, and a belt wrapped in tape with shards of glass stuck in place.

When he appeared in Sheffield Magistrates' Court on December 5 for the above, he was also charged with failing to comply with a community order requiring him to work with an alcohol abstinence support programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, he was charged with four breaches of community orders in respect of the thefts and three breaches of community orders made for the counts of carrying an offensive weapon. All the community orders were made on July 21, 2023, at Sheffield Magistrate's Court.

Magistrates wrote on court documents that the offences showed "a flagrant disregard for people and their property".