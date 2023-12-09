News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Adopt a dog Sheffield: These 15 loveable pooches at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary desperately need a home

Puppies aren’t just for Christmas , but you can still give one of these dogs their new forever home this winter.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 9th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

North Anston’s Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is just one of many animal shelters working hard to rehome their splendid little dogs this winter. 

We all know dogs are forever - not just for Christmas - but that shouldn’t stop anyone from making the big decision to adopt a pup over these cold months. 

Thornberry is currently caring for 15 dogs, from Prince, a dinky Jack Russell Terrier, to Teddy, a glossy German Shepherd. Some of these dogs are only puppies who still have so much to learn, while others are looking for retirement homes to snooze out the rest of their days. 

Whoever you fall in love with, you’re bound to make a huge positive impact on their lives. 

If you can provide a comfy sofa, delicious treats, and an abundance of snuggles to one of those dogs, please visit https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/ to find out how you can take one home.

Here are the 15 dogs currently being cared for by Thornberry Animal Shelter (as of December 8 2023).

There are 15 gorgeous four-legged friends awaiting adoption at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

1. Adopt me!

There are 15 gorgeous four-legged friends awaiting adoption at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

Photo Sales
Little Lola is being cared for by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary. She is a gentle older girl who is looking for her quiet retirement home. She is uncomfortable in busy environments, so it is essential that her new home is pet free with no children. A garden is essential for her adoption as she enjoys spending time mooching around our off lead area.

2. Lola, an 11 year old Cairn Terrier

Little Lola is being cared for by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary. She is a gentle older girl who is looking for her quiet retirement home. She is uncomfortable in busy environments, so it is essential that her new home is pet free with no children. A garden is essential for her adoption as she enjoys spending time mooching around our off lead area.

Photo Sales
Agnus is a petite and sweet ex–racing greyhound, and she has never lived in a home before. She is very gentle and would benefit from a quieter home. Agnus very much enjoys time in our off lead area so will need a secure garden as part of her adoption. She could live with other dogs dependent on them being a suitable match but cannot live with cats. Any children in the home would need to be aged a teen and older

3. Agnus, a 3 year old Greyhound

Agnus is a petite and sweet ex–racing greyhound, and she has never lived in a home before. She is very gentle and would benefit from a quieter home. Agnus very much enjoys time in our off lead area so will need a secure garden as part of her adoption. She could live with other dogs dependent on them being a suitable match but cannot live with cats. Any children in the home would need to be aged a teen and older

Photo Sales
Dougie is a lovely lad who is full of beans and already knows a few cool tricks. He is best suited to an experienced home, ideally with some experience of high energy dogs. Dougie will need a lot of mental stimulation as well as exercise. He could live with teenagers aged 14+ and should be exercised in areas which aren’t too busy initially as he can be overwhelmed in busy places. He should be the only dog and will need more work on his socialising – he's a great project dog!

4. Dougie, 11 month old Collie cross

Dougie is a lovely lad who is full of beans and already knows a few cool tricks. He is best suited to an experienced home, ideally with some experience of high energy dogs. Dougie will need a lot of mental stimulation as well as exercise. He could live with teenagers aged 14+ and should be exercised in areas which aren’t too busy initially as he can be overwhelmed in busy places. He should be the only dog and will need more work on his socialising – he's a great project dog!

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North AnstonSheffieldDogsPuppies