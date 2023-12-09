4 . Dougie, 11 month old Collie cross

Dougie is a lovely lad who is full of beans and already knows a few cool tricks. He is best suited to an experienced home, ideally with some experience of high energy dogs. Dougie will need a lot of mental stimulation as well as exercise. He could live with teenagers aged 14+ and should be exercised in areas which aren’t too busy initially as he can be overwhelmed in busy places. He should be the only dog and will need more work on his socialising – he's a great project dog!