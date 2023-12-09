Adopt a dog Sheffield: These 15 loveable pooches at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary desperately need a home
Puppies aren’t just for Christmas , but you can still give one of these dogs their new forever home this winter.
North Anston’s Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is just one of many animal shelters working hard to rehome their splendid little dogs this winter.
We all know dogs are forever - not just for Christmas - but that shouldn’t stop anyone from making the big decision to adopt a pup over these cold months.
Thornberry is currently caring for 15 dogs, from Prince, a dinky Jack Russell Terrier, to Teddy, a glossy German Shepherd. Some of these dogs are only puppies who still have so much to learn, while others are looking for retirement homes to snooze out the rest of their days.
Whoever you fall in love with, you’re bound to make a huge positive impact on their lives.
If you can provide a comfy sofa, delicious treats, and an abundance of snuggles to one of those dogs, please visit https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/ to find out how you can take one home.
Here are the 15 dogs currently being cared for by Thornberry Animal Shelter (as of December 8 2023).