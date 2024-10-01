Barnsley man, 57, arrested over attempted child abduction on Worksop train where baby was snatched from mum

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
A Barnsley has been arrested over an alleged attempted child abduction incident on board a train at Worksop.

British Transport Police say they are investigating the incident on August 17, 2024, where a baby was reportedly snatched out of their mother’s arms.

A man has been arrested after a baby was allegedly snatched from their mother’s arms in an incident on board a train at Worksop Railway Station. | Google

At around 7.30pm, a mother was carrying her baby and preparing to leave the train at Worksop when she was approached by an unknown man.

The stranger then grabbed the baby from their mother’s arms and took off down the carriage.

A relative managed to grab the infant back.

The man then left the service at Barnsley.

Following an appeal for witnesses last week, police have now arrested a 57-year-old man from Barnsley.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 228 of August 18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

