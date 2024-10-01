Barnsley man, 57, arrested over attempted child abduction on Worksop train where baby was snatched from mum
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
British Transport Police say they are investigating the incident on August 17, 2024, where a baby was reportedly snatched out of their mother’s arms.
At around 7.30pm, a mother was carrying her baby and preparing to leave the train at Worksop when she was approached by an unknown man.
The stranger then grabbed the baby from their mother’s arms and took off down the carriage.
A relative managed to grab the infant back.
The man then left the service at Barnsley.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox.
Following an appeal for witnesses last week, police have now arrested a 57-year-old man from Barnsley.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 228 of August 18.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.