Bank Street Sheffield: Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after armed fight in city centre

Officers investigating an armed fight in Sheffield this afternoon have made an arrest.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 18:16 GMT
This afternoon (December 22), South Yorkshire Police received a report of an 'altercation' between two men in Sheffield city centre.

Armed officers attended the scene on both Bank Street, near the jobcentre, and outside McDonald's on High Street at 2.10pm. An 18-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. These are not believed to have been caused with a firearm.

Meeting House Lane, in Sheffield city centre, remains cordoned off this evening (December 22).Meeting House Lane, in Sheffield city centre, remains cordoned off this evening (December 22).
Meeting House Lane, in Sheffield city centre, remains cordoned off this evening (December 22).
Officers have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of firearms offences, and he is being questioned by police.

Cordons and officers remain in place on both High Street and Meeting House Lane, with access to the Job Centre blocked.

Enquiries are ongoing. If you have information which could assist officers, please contact the force online or via 101 and quote incident number 442 of December 22.

