Officers investigating an armed fight in Sheffield this afternoon have made an arrest.

This afternoon (December 22), South Yorkshire Police received a report of an 'altercation' between two men in Sheffield city centre.

Armed officers attended the scene on both Bank Street, near the jobcentre, and outside McDonald's on High Street at 2.10pm. An 18-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. These are not believed to have been caused with a firearm.

Meeting House Lane, in Sheffield city centre, remains cordoned off this evening (December 22).

Officers have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of firearms offences, and he is being questioned by police.

Cordons and officers remain in place on both High Street and Meeting House Lane, with access to the Job Centre blocked.