Job centre: Man, 18, seriously injured in Sheffield city centre incident and firearm seized, police confirm
An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Sheffield city centre, police have confirmed.
Multiple police cars and ambulances were seen arriving at the job centre on Bank Street, located in Sheffield city centre, at around 2.30pm today, December 22.
At least four police cars, including unmarked vehicles have been seen, along with an ambulance and first responder vehicle. Armed police have also been spotted in attendance at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said they received a report of an altercation between armed men at 2:10pm on Bank Street. A spokesperson said: "Armed officers attended and scenes are currently in place on Bank Street and High Street.
"A firearm has been recovered, and an 18-year-old man with serious injuries has been taken to hospital."
The public is being urged to avoid the area if possible as enquiries continue.
Police have cordoned off Meeting House Lane in the city centre, with access to the Job Centre blocked.
Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 442 of December 22 2023.