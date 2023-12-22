McDonald's Sheffield High Street: Police cordon outside fast food chain as man, 18, seriously injured
Armed police were pictured outside McDonald's on Sheffield High Street this afternoon.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have confirmed that a cordon on Sheffield High Street was connected with an altercation between two armed men this afternoon (December 22),
South Yorkshire Police received a report of a disturbance on Bank Street at 2.10pm today. Armed officers attended and were in place outside the Cavendish Court Jobcentre on Bank Street, and outside McDonald's on High Street.
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the force has recovered a firearm.
Cordons remain in place at both locations at this time, and the public is asked to avoid the area as enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 442 of 22 December 2023.