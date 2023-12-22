Armed police were pictured outside McDonald's on Sheffield High Street this afternoon.

Police have confirmed that a cordon on Sheffield High Street was connected with an altercation between two armed men this afternoon (December 22),

South Yorkshire Police received a report of a disturbance on Bank Street at 2.10pm today. Armed officers attended and were in place outside the Cavendish Court Jobcentre on Bank Street, and outside McDonald's on High Street.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the force has recovered a firearm.

Cordons remain in place at both locations at this time, and the public is asked to avoid the area as enquiries continue.