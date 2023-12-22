Armed police raced to Sheffield city centre this afternoon as Christmas shoppers made their final trips to the shops.

On the final Friday before Christmas, an incident involving ‘armed men’ broke out resulting in a large emergency response. Here is everything we know so far.

Man, 18, hospitalised with serious injuries

Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Two cordons placed in Sheffield city centre

South Yorkshire Police was called this afternoon (December 22) following reports of an “altercation” between two armed men on Bank Street, Sheffield city centre. It was near the jobcentre.

Shortly after 2.10pm, at least four police cars, including unmarked vehicles were spotted at the scene, outside Cavendish Court Jobcentre, along with an ambulance and first responder vehicle.

Armed police were in attendance on Bank Street and outside the McDonald’s restaurant on High Street. A cordon was erected outside the fast food venue, and on Meeting House Lane, with access to the jobcentre blocked.

A force spokesperson confirmed that a firearm was recovered, and an 18-year-old man with serious injuries was taken to hospital.

The man’s injuries are not believed to have been caused with a firearm.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and is being questioned by police.

Officers remain at the scene while they carry out enquiries into the incident. People are asked to avoid the area while these are carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 442 of December 22 2023.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they attended an incident in Bank Street, Sheffield this afternoon. One patient was transported to hospital.

More information to come as we have it.

1 . Firearm recovered Armed police were on Sheffield city centre's Bank Street and High Street today after an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Photo Sales

2 . Large emergency response Two 'armed men' brought Sheffield city centre to a standstill. Photo Sales

3 . Man, 18, seriously injured A large emergency response was seen on Bank Street as the incident broke out, at 2.10pm. Photo Sales