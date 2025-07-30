A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 30, 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick was hit by a car that allegedly failed to stop.

It is believed Bailey, who had earlier been working at a pub and then spent time with friends in Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, was crossing the B6265 at Lupton Bank when the incident occurred.

Tragically, he died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second arrest has been made in connection with the death of Bailey Chadwick.

Police have been investigating the incident and appealing for information.

Last week, this led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man who has since been bailed.

Today (July 30), a woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She currently remains in police custody.

Inspector Jill Cowling, who is leading the investigation, said: “This investigation has progressed which has led to us making a second arrest today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are still very much ongoing, and we are still appealing for members of the public to contact us with any relevant information.

“Specially trained officers are supporting Bailey’s family, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

North Yorkshire Police continue to appeal for information, if you can help, email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report. Again, quote reference number 12250133851.