The man also suffered a fractured skull in the attack.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating a violent assault at Sheffield railway station are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) said: "Shortly before 9pm on Saturday, August 5, 2023, a disagreement occurred between the victim and a group of men travelling between Wakefield and Sheffield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating a violent assault at Sheffield railway station are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the train arrived at Sheffield station an altercation took place which resulted in the victim sustaining a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

"Following an original appeal four men have now been identified and are assisting with enquiries, but officers are appealing for more witnesses to come forward."

The victim boarded the train at Leeds station and the train stopped at Wakefield before arriving at Sheffield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300091408.