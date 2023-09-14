Assault at Sheffield railway station leaves man with bleed on brain, prompting witness appeal
The man also suffered a fractured skull in the attack.
Detectives investigating a violent assault at Sheffield railway station are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) said: "Shortly before 9pm on Saturday, August 5, 2023, a disagreement occurred between the victim and a group of men travelling between Wakefield and Sheffield.
"When the train arrived at Sheffield station an altercation took place which resulted in the victim sustaining a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.
"Following an original appeal four men have now been identified and are assisting with enquiries, but officers are appealing for more witnesses to come forward."
The victim boarded the train at Leeds station and the train stopped at Wakefield before arriving at Sheffield.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300091408.
Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.