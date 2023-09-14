The eight worst-hit streets in the city for vehicle crime have been disclosed.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the eight worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in July 2023.

The figures are comprised on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking, theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

Vehicle offences Pictured here are the 8 worst streets in Sheffield for reported vehicle offences

On or near Victoria Station Road, Sheffield city centre: 4 reports of vehicle crime The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Victoria Station Road, Sheffield city centre, with 4

On or near Swinton Street, Kelham Island: 4 reports of vehicle crime The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Swinton Street, Kelham Island, with 4