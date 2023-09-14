Sheffield traffic: Biker rushed to hospital following two-vehicle crash on the M1 near Sheffield
A section of the M1 was brought to a standstill last night, following the crash.
The crash took place on the M1 Southbound at junction 34 at Meadowhall, near Sheffield, last night (Wednesday, September 13, 2023), with South Yorkshire Police called at 6.28pm.
A force spokesperson said: "On arrival it was discovered that a car and a motorbike had been in collision.
"The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with minor injuries."
The M1 southbound was closed for over an hour, following the collision, leading to three miles of congestion and traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.
The road reopened shortly after 8pm, after which time motorists were still experiencing delays in excess of 25 minutes as a result of the closure.