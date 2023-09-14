News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Man left train worker 'traumatised' after 'touching between her legs'
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder

Sheffield traffic: Biker rushed to hospital following two-vehicle crash on the M1 near Sheffield

A section of the M1 was brought to a standstill last night, following the crash.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:53 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A motorbiker has been rushed to hospital, following a two-vehicle crash on the M1 near Sheffield.

The M1 southbound was closed for over an hour, following the collision last night (Wednesday, September 14, 2023), leading to three miles of congestion and traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roadsThe M1 southbound was closed for over an hour, following the collision last night (Wednesday, September 14, 2023), leading to three miles of congestion and traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads
The M1 southbound was closed for over an hour, following the collision last night (Wednesday, September 14, 2023), leading to three miles of congestion and traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads

The crash took place on the M1 Southbound at junction 34 at Meadowhall, near Sheffield, last night (Wednesday, September 13, 2023), with South Yorkshire Police called at 6.28pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

A force spokesperson said: "On arrival it was discovered that a car and a motorbike had been in collision.

"The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

The M1 southbound was closed for over an hour, following the collision, leading to three miles of congestion and traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

The road reopened shortly after 8pm, after which time motorists were still experiencing delays in excess of 25 minutes as a result of the closure.

Related topics:SheffieldHospitalTrafficSouth Yorkshire PoliceMeadowhall