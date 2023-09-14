A section of the M1 was brought to a standstill last night, following the crash.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorbiker has been rushed to hospital, following a two-vehicle crash on the M1 near Sheffield.

The M1 southbound was closed for over an hour, following the collision last night (Wednesday, September 14, 2023), leading to three miles of congestion and traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads

The crash took place on the M1 Southbound at junction 34 at Meadowhall, near Sheffield, last night (Wednesday, September 13, 2023), with South Yorkshire Police called at 6.28pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: "On arrival it was discovered that a car and a motorbike had been in collision.

"The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

The M1 southbound was closed for over an hour, following the collision, leading to three miles of congestion and traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.