Police investigating allegations of assault and racial abuse in and near a popular Sheffield city centre takeaway

A man was 'racially abased' and a woman 'assaulted' in incidents reported in and around a popular Sheffield takeaway.

The Saturday night incident - it happened in the early hours of a Sunday - has sparked a South Yorkshire Police investigation, with officers releasing a picture taken from CCTV cameras of a man they would like to speak to in connection with it.

Officers said in a statement: "It is reported that around 1.30am on Sunday December 10, a man racially abused another man in Aslan's Kebab takeaway in Sheffield city centre before assaulting a woman in West Street.

Police want to speak to this man, and think he could have information which may help them.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers have now released an image of a man they are keen to identify as they feel he may be able to assist with their investigation."

Police have described the man they want to speak to as white, in his 40s, and of a medium to large build. He is bald and is thought to be around 6ft tall.

Police are asking anyone who recognised him to contact them either through their online portal on the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.

They ask people to quote incident number 103 of December 10 2023 when they get in touch.

Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.