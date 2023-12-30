News you can trust since 1887
18 streets hit hardest by reported violence & sexual offences in Sheffield over last 12 months

The Star has analysed data from the last 12 months to reveal which are the worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 30th Dec 2023, 08:39 GMT

The 18 Sheffield streets with the highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences have been revealed.

Crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay.

The Star has analysed the last 12 months of released data for Sheffield, running from November 2022 to October 2023.

We can now reveal the 21 worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The definition of sexual offences used by South Yorkshire Police says the offence category includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder.

It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 167

1. On or near West Street, Sheffield city centre: 167 offences

The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale, near to Northern General hospital, with 146

2. On or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale, near to Northern General hospital: 146 offences

The third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 126

3. On or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre: 126 offences

The fourth-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 102

4. On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 102 offences

