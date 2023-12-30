The Star has analysed data from the last 12 months to reveal which are the worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences.

The 18 Sheffield streets with the highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences have been revealed.

Crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay.

The Star has analysed the last 12 months of released data for Sheffield, running from November 2022 to October 2023.

We can now reveal the 21 worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The definition of sexual offences used by South Yorkshire Police says the offence category includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder.

It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . On or near West Street, Sheffield city centre: 167 offences The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 167

2 . On or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale, near to Northern General hospital: 146 offences The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale, near to Northern General hospital, with 146

3 . On or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre: 126 offences The third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 126