Ashely Gibson: Wanted man from Sheffield has evaded police for nearly a month over alleged assault

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

Police are re-appealing for help to find a wanted man from Sheffield who has evaded them for nearly a month.

Ashley Gibson, 29, is wanted in connection with a reported assualt on Southey Green on July 21.

Officers released this image of Gibson in early August, and are now asking the public again for help to find.

An appeal posted on September 3 reads: "We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Gibson recently, or knows where he may be staying, as we believe he may hold information which could assist with our enquiries.

"Gibson is white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of a large build, with short brown hair.

"He goes by both first names Ashley and Lewis, and has links to the Fox Hill, Parson Cross and Ecclesfield areas of Sheffield."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1147 of July 21.

