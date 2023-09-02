Investigations in the latter half of 2022 also led to an arrest at each takeaway

Two Sheffield restaurants have each been fined £10,000 by the Home Office over illegal working offences.

In the visit to Lotus House November 11, 2022, one man was arrested.

Another man was also arrested in the visit to Shaz Takeaway on October 13, 2022.

Both businesses were fined £10,000 over illegal working offences, the details of which were published by gov.uk this week.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Illegal working causes untold harm to our communities, cheating honest workers out of employment, putting vulnerable people at risk, and defrauding the public purse.

