Sheffield takeaways fined £10,000 each with two arrests by Home Office over illegal working offences
Investigations in the latter half of 2022 also led to an arrest at each takeaway
Two Sheffield restaurants have each been fined £10,000 by the Home Office over illegal working offences.
Officers attended Shaz Takeaway in East Bank Road and Lotus Chinese Takeaway in Spital Hill in late 2022.
In the visit to Lotus House November 11, 2022, one man was arrested.
Another man was also arrested in the visit to Shaz Takeaway on October 13, 2022.
Both businesses were fined £10,000 over illegal working offences, the details of which were published by gov.uk this week.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Illegal working causes untold harm to our communities, cheating honest workers out of employment, putting vulnerable people at risk, and defrauding the public purse.
“Illegal working visits are up by more than 50 per cent on last year and arrests have more than doubled, with more people arrested in 2023 than during the whole of 2022 as a result of this activity. We are also removing those with no right to be in the UK.”