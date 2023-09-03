Missing man Sheffield: Help find Patrick, 78, last seen at Hillsborough pub six days ago on Monday
The elderly man has now been missing for nearly a week
Police are asking for help to find an elderly man who has now been missing for nearly a week.
Patrick, 78, from Parson Cross, was last seen on Monday, August 28, at around 11.10am when he left the Rawson Spring pub on Langsett Road, Hillsborough.
Officers have released this CCTV image of him showing what he was last seen wearing: a flat cap, a brown leather jacket, a cream shirt, dark trousers, and boots.
Patrick is white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with a hunched appearance, slim build, with grey hair and a beard.
He is believed to travel around Sheffield using buses, and frequents the city centre, Hillsborough, and the Parson Cross areas.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Patrick’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who knows where he is.
Have you seen Patrick? Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 755 of September 1, 2023. Any immediate sightings should be reported via 999.