Armed police and helicopter descend on Sheffield neighbourhood in search of wanted man
Multiple armed officers were caught on video surrounding a house in Tinsley.
Armed police and a helicopter were deployed to a Sheffield neighbourhood on Saturday in search of a wanted man.
A video is circulating online showing multiple officers surrounding a terraced home in the Tinsley area.
South Yorkshire Police has today (September 3) confirmed the deployment was part of a pre-planned operation to locate a wanted individual.
The wanted man was not found. Enquiries are reportedly ongoing.