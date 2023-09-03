News you can trust since 1887
Armed police and helicopter descend on Sheffield neighbourhood in search of wanted man

Multiple armed officers were caught on video surrounding a house in Tinsley.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 10:53 BST

Armed police and a helicopter were deployed to a Sheffield neighbourhood on Saturday in search of a wanted man.

Armed police were sent to Windmill Lane, near Firth Park, after reports of an out of control dog, which injured two people. The dog was destroyed.
Armed police were sent to Windmill Lane, near Firth Park, after reports of an out of control dog, which injured two people. The dog was destroyed.

A video is circulating online showing multiple officers surrounding a terraced home in the Tinsley area.

South Yorkshire Police has today (September 3) confirmed the deployment was part of a pre-planned operation to locate a wanted individual.

The wanted man was not found. Enquiries are reportedly ongoing.

