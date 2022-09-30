Police were called in the early hours of Thursday, September 29, following reports a man had been stabbed at Arundel Gate.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he remained in a serious condition last night. Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the attack.

A police forensics officer on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre following a stabbing on Thursday, September 29. Picture Scott Merrylees

A white suited forensics officer could be seen searching a bus stop at the scene of the stabbing yesterday and a number of police markers were visible on the ground beside a plastic carrier bag and what appeared to be a mobile phone and some black clothing.

People near the scene of the stabbing yesterday said they were concerned about crime in the city centre, which many claimed appeared to be getting worse, but some people said Sheffield remained relatively safe compared with other big cities.

Kate Chawner, of Park Hill, said she had been threatened this summer while walking through the city centre with her children.

Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre was sealed off by the police following a stabbing in the early hours of Thursday, September 29 (Photo: Scott Merrylees)

“This woman approached me, asking if I had any change, and I said no because I didn’t. She called me a liar and asked me if I’d bang her out if I didn’t have the kids with me,” said the 32-year-old chef.

“I reported it to the police but they haven’t been able to do anything. The city centre’s just getting worse and worse.”

Ellie Davies, a 42-year-old landscape architect who recently moved to Sheffield from Manchester, said: “I feel Sheffield is quite safe compared with Manchester. Manchester’s a whole different ball game. Things are really nasty there.”

How does the crime rate in Sheffield and South Yorkshire compare with other big cities?

Across Sheffield this year, there have been 19,204 violent and sexual offences recorded by police, according to the crime statistics website crimerate.co.uk – a rate of 34.78 per 1,000 people.

In South Yorkshire, according to the Office for National Statistics, there were 55,333 violent crimes recorded during the year ending in March 2022, compared with 134,716 in Greater Manchester.

Grace Webster said she no longer feels safe in Sheffield city centre.

“There are too many stabbings and strange people using drugs and alcohol. It’s getting worse and we need more police officers on the streets,” added the 57-year-old, of Charnock.

Another woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “It’s not very safe. My sister and niece work in the city centre and they start work early. Things are so bad that staff have to come in pairs because they don’t feel safe at that time.”

Brian Donnison, 61, who lives in the US state of Georgia but regularly visits Sheffield to watch his beloved Blades, said: “Somebody being stabbed is nothing compared to what you get used to in America, where there are so many shootings.

“I’ve always felt safe in Sheffield, even at night, but I realise from talking to people here that things appear to be getting worse, especially with the amount of stabbings.”