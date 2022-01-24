Police and firefighters from six fire stations were sent out to the scene after a laundry room caught fire in one of the blocks on Callow Drive, Gleadless Drive, in the early hours of today.

It was the second time firefighters had been called out to Callow Drive in the same night, having been called out because a skip had been deliberately set on fire earlier.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Several fire crews from Central, Birley Moor, Parkway, Lowedges, Elm Lane and Rivelin stations attended a fire at flats on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield at 12.10am.

Arsonists set the laundry room alight in a high rise block of flats at Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley

“The deliberate fire was in the laundry room on the ground floor. There were no reports of any injuries. Crews left the scene at 12.50am.

“The fire was a small fire which was extinguished within a few minutes. There was smoke in the laundry room which firefighters ventilated once the fire was out.

“The incident was handed over to police at the scene as fire crews came away.”

Police said an investigation was on-going to determine the circumstances.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 12 of 24 November 2021.”

They added firefighters from Sheffield Central Fire Station were called out to a deliberate skip fire at 7.45pm also on Callow Drive.