Van set ablaze in arson attack on City Road, Sheffield, last night
A suspected arson attack left a van ablaze in a Sheffield street last night, firefighters have revealed.
The incident happened late on Thursday evening, say South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, on City Road, with fire crews on the scene for an hour.
A spokesman said: “A van was deliberately set on fire at 8.40pm on City Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident. They left at 9.45pm.”
Two cars were set on fire in an arson attacks in Burngreave last month. And three cars were set ablaze in a car park arson attack in Shirecliffe, in another December incident.
Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – launched last year.
Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.
Group Manager Matt Gillatt, deputy head of the joint police and fire community safety team, said: “Deliberate fire-setting not only endangers life and wastes our time, it can also massively destroy local parks, facilities and landscapes.”