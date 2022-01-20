Bin set ablaze in arson attack on Bramley Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield
Firefighters were called out over a suspected arson attack in a Sheffield last night.
The incident happened late on Wednesday evening, say South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, on Bramley Lane, Handsworth,
A spokesman said: “A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7.30pm on Bramley Lane, Sheffield. Firefighters from Parkway station attended the incident. They left at 7.45pm.”
It was one two deliberate fires last night.
FIre on Palgrave Road, Southey Green
Elm Lane firefighters were sent to a deliberate rubbish fire at 6.45am on Palgrave Road, Southey Green..
Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.
Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.
Group Manager Matt Gillatt, deputy head of the joint police and fire community safety team, said: “Deliberate fire-setting not only endangers life and wastes our time, it can also massively destroy local parks, facilities and landscapes.”