The incident happened late on Wednesday evening, say South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, on Bramley Lane, Handsworth,

A spokesman said: “A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7.30pm on Bramley Lane, Sheffield. Firefighters from Parkway station attended the incident. They left at 7.45pm.”

It was one two deliberate fires last night.

File picture shows South Yorkshire fire fighters. A bin was set alight in an arson attack attended by fire crews last night

FIre on Palgrave Road, Southey Green

Elm Lane firefighters were sent to a deliberate rubbish fire at 6.45am on Palgrave Road, Southey Green..

Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.

Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.