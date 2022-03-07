Police reveal arrests made over public order at Lincoln v Sheffield Wednesday match

The game, which saw the Owls lose 3-1, had been given a large policing presence by Lincolnshire police ahead of the visit of Wednesday, who have one of the largest followings in League One.

Officers said disorder broke out.

Officers made several arrests at Lincoln v Doncaster on Saturday, says Lincolnshire Police

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said after the game: “Unfortunately disorder at today's football fixture has resulted in a number of arrests. The city centre has now returned to some normality as we scale down our policing operation.

“As always thank you to the majority of fans who simply enjoyed the game and behaved brilliantly.”

Officers warned in advance that were would be a large police presence in Lincoln city centre for the match

They said they had information and intelligence received regarding rival groups who were likely to attend this fixture.

They had said: “We must stress that we fully acknowledge that the overwhelming majority of fans attending this game are true football fans who simply intend to watch the sport they love.

“Secondly due to the risk assessment around this game the officers on duty will be specially trained public order officers, they will also be wearing additional protective equipment such as additional padding. Please do not be put off or intimidated by this.

“They will still happily chat to you, give your children a wave etc. These officers are there to ensure the safety of those well behaved, true football fans and the wider public. They are there to help. However they will respond and deal with any disorder both robustly and fairly.”