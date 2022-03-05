Why Darren Moore feels Sheffield Wednesday were well beaten by Lincoln City

The Owls were second best at Sincil Bank and managed just one shot on target - Saido Berahino’s first-half equaliser after John Marquis had put the Imps in front with the first of two goals after three minutes.

“I just thought we weren’t our normal selves,” said Moore.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

"We weren’t clean enough with the ball at our feet. The game just ran away from us.

"Credit to Lincoln, they worked extremely hard and fully deserved the win.”

Michael Appleton’s side had lost three games in a row before Saturday but produced a performance which belied their lowly position in the League One table in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 fans.

Wednesday’s only moment of quality came when Marvin Johnson picked up the ball in his own half and beat several opposition players before crossing for Berahino to finish from close range, sending 2,067 travelling supporters into raptures.

Moore added: "We were just little bit off it, whether that’s the three-game week or because we didn’t really have much to change it around even though we got one or two back today.

"They will get better for it and get stronger. Maybe it was just a game too far for us.

"As a manager, you just now when your team is full tilt and today we weren’t.”

With no midweek fixture, the Owls will have a week to prepare for next weekend’s visit of Cambridge United.

"We get a full week to get back on the training ground and correct some of those (mistakes) and get back on track again,” said Moore.

"What I want to do is get through the next two weeks and get some bodies back, get some volume into them and get the squad back to where we want it.

"When we do get that back, when we come to weeks like this where we can really chop and change it up then it will hopefully benefit us better.”

Lee Gregory and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru returned to action off the bench against Lincoln, with George Byers back in from the start after missing Tuesday’s win over Burton.