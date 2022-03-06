The in-form 31-year-old beat four Imps defenders on a run that started deep in his own box to lay on a volleyed Saido Berahino goal in the 33nd minute.

It was his fourth assist in as many matches – he has also recorded a goal in that run – and was the highlight of an otherwise difficult afternoon for Wednesday.

“We have scored goals like that all season,” Moore said on a goal he had a good view of. “When the boys are on it and like that, there is some real detail and quality in the team. It was a wonderful goal.

“Individual brilliance from Marvin [Johnson] down the wing to pick out Saido [Berahino] and it was a controlled finish. It showed what the team are capable of doing. What we have got to do is drive and control the level of performance.”

On how Wednesday lost the game, Moore said: “I have seen us control games from start to finish but today it was too bitty.

“We didn't capitalise on things when we got into the final third. There are three or four bits in my head where players were too hesitant and miscontrolled passes in positions.

“As a manager, you get to work with the group and you know what they are capable of and on another day I think we capitalise on some of those chances.”