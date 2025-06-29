A man is in custody after an alleged attempted rape in Doncaster that saw a woman fight off her attacker.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 1.30am on Saturday, June 28, to reports that a woman had been walking at Doncaster Harbour when she was approached by a man, unknown to her.

A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to rape a woman at Doncaster woman, who fought her attacker off. | Google Maps

It was then the man allegedly dragged the woman to the floor and attempted to rape her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the woman managed to fight off her attacker and flee the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said following immediately the report officers began working at pace and a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape. He remains in custody as of June 29.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Bright said: “We appreciate that incidents of this nature cause worry amongst our communities. I would like to reassure you that we take reports seriously and act immediately. We have had officers dedicated to the case working at pace to establish the full circumstances and support the victim.

“We have now made an arrest, and he will be interviewed during the course of the day.”

Anyone with information that could help officers can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/114692/25.