South Yorkshire Police have released a striking image capturing the moment officers forced entry into a property to arrest a wanted man who had barricaded himself inside.

The Burngreave Neighbourhood Policing Team shared a photo on Facebook, showing officers seconds before breaching the door.

The male suspect, who had refused to answer the door, was quickly detained and has since appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

“No matter what obstacles we come across, we always find a way to get in,” the team said in their post, reinforcing their dedication to targeting crime in the area.

The arrest was one of several incidents during a busy day for officers, who also located another wanted man on Spital Hill.

He was arrested on recall to prison and transported to Shepcote Lane custody suite before being returned to jail.

In addition to the arrests, two uninsured vehicles were seized in separate traffic stops.

A Skoda Octavia, described by police as “blowing more smoke out of the exhaust than Thomas the Tank Engine,” was pulled over on Burngreave Road.

The driver, who allegedly had neither insurance nor a valid licence, was reported to court and the vehicle was impounded.

A second vehicle was stopped on Firshill Crescent. The female driver, who police say had ‘forgotten’ she needed a licence, was also reported for driving offences and had her vehicle seized.

Police are encouraging residents in Burngreave and Pitsmoor to report any concerns or suspicious activity.

Sergeant Ben Hall can be contacted directly on 07557 254870 or via [email protected].