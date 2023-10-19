Two men convicted of manslaughter over their roles in a huge Sheffield street brawl which led to the death of a 22-year-old have been put behind bars.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armend Xhika died of stab wounds following a mass brawl between two groups of Albanian men on Earl Marshall Road in Fir Vale, Sheffield on May 13, 2021.

South Yorkshire Police say the brawl was 'arranged' following a road traffic collision, which took place earlier that day, after one of the groups blamed Mr Xhika for the crash.

Marsid Senia (left) and Mentor Selmani (right) have been jailed during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held today (Thursday, October 19, 2023) after being guilty of the manslaughter of Armend Xhika (inset)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsid Senia, aged 26, and 29-year-old Mentor Selmani were found guilty of manslaughter in connection with Mr Xhika's death at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial in July 2023.

And today (Thursday, October 19, 2023), after more than two years of waiting, Mr Xhika's family were finally given justice when two of the people responsible for his untimely death were jailed for a combined total of 33 years, four months during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

In a heartbreaking statement submitted to the court by Ms Xhika, on behalf of her family, she said 'there is no life for us' following his death.

Armed Xhika was just 22-years-old when he was fatally stabbed during a brawl on Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale in May 2021

Ms Xhika said her family had been 'killed spritually, if not physically' as a consequence, adding that the loss of Mr Xhika 'destroyed' her father, who has also now sadly passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said her mother 'has been suffering and will suffer for the rest of her life' as a result of Mr Xhika's death; and went on to describe the traumatising experience of having the news broken to her; and knowing he will never meet her sister's new baby.

CCTV footage shown to jurors during the course of the trial showed that at the conclusion of the mass-brawl, during which three of Mr Xhika's friends were also stabbed, Mr Xhika dropped to the floor, before fleeing the scene.

Minutes later, Mr Xhika could be seen staggering back towards Earl Marshall Road.

A friend picked him up in a car and took him to his home address, before rushing him to hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Mr Xhika was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two others were left seriously injured after being stabbed, the court heard.

Read More Fishing gear stolen from broken-into vehicle in South Yorkshire sparks police identification appeal

The CCTV also captured Selmani carrying a knife.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Xhika suffered a 10cm deep stab wound to his chest, cutting through his heart, as well as four additional stab wounds to his neck and body.

Describing the roles of Selmani and Senia, the judge, Mr Justice Nicholas Hilliard, told the court that although the evidence did not suggest either defendant was the knifeman who inflicted the fatal stab wound upon Mr Xhika, both were part of a group which 'encouraged' and 'assisted' the killer.

Mentor Selmani

He told the pair: "This was lawlessness of a high order on a residential street, with very serious consequences...experiences shows the part played by secondary parties in criminal offences can be very important. Not least because...the offenders wouldn't have done what they did if it wasn't for the support, assistance and encouragement of others in their group, as was the case here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Justice Hilliard said both defendants knew serious violence would be inflicted upon members of the other group, if they did not give into their demands which included the cost of repairs to one of the vehicles involved in the collision, and the hiring of a courtesy car.

Selmani and Senia were convicted of manslaughter at the conclusion of a second Sheffield Crown Court trial, after jurors acquitted the pair of the charge of murder, but failed to reach a verdict on the charge of manslaughter in their first trial.

Read More Drug dealer who filmed himself rolling in cash jailed after police raid house in Firth Park, Sheffield

During the course of the first trial in February 2023, Selmani was convicted of Section 18 assault and Section 20 assault. Senia was convicted of Section 18 assault. These charges relates to assaults on other members of the group that same evening.

Mr Justice Hilliard said he rejected Selmani's account that he found a knife at the scene, which is why he could be seen carrying one, and said the evidence suggests he brought one to the scene and left it in the van, before retrieving it after violence erupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senia, on the other hand, did not bring a knife to the brawl and may not have been aware that others had, Mr Justice Hilliard said, but added that he 'must have' witnessed a stabbing inflicted upon another member of the group.

Marsid Senia

He also participated in chasing, and then subsequently assaulting, Mr Xhika, after he sustained his fatal stab wound, although Mr Justice Hilliard said there was nothing to suggest he was aware of the injury at the time of the chase. Mr Justice Hilliard said both defendants illegally fled the country following the fatal brawl, before returning months later when they believed the police investigation had died down. He rejected the defendants' suggestions that they came back to Britain to speak with police about the incident; and said in his view, their intention was to resume the lives they had began to build in this country before Mr Xhika's death.

Defending Selmani, Vanessa Marshall said that while she acknowledged Selmani was armed with a knife, there was no evidence that he used it; which, she suggested, demonstrated 'great restraint'.

Ms Marshall said Selmani had 'every opportunity' to use it, but still chose not to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naeem Mian KC, defending Senia, told the court that there was no evidence his client had been armed with anything, and suggested to Mr Justice Hilliard that he should therefore be distinguished from the other participants in the brawl.

Read More Carlo Giannini murder Sheffield: Police hope film will bring new clues in Manor Fields Park death case

Referring to Senia's pre-sentence report, Mr Mian said Senia now accepts 'Mr Xhika was a young man himself who had lost his life'; and had demonstrated 'responsible attitudes and behaviours' during his time spent in custody following the fatal brawl. Mr Mian suggested he had exhibited a similar approach during the brawl.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Hilliard said the severity of the case demands 'significant sentences' and jailed Selmani, of Matcham Road, Stratford, London for 20 years; while Senia, of Burnett Street, Bradford was sentenced to 13 years, four months behind bars.

Both defendants were told they must serve at least two-thirds of their sentence in custody; and that they will be deported upon their release from prison.