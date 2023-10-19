News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Fishing gear stolen from broken-into vehicle in South Yorkshire sparks police identification appeal

Images show a man looking into a white van with its rear doors opened. He appears to be wearing a cap, glasses, and gloves.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are looking for a man caught on CCTV after fishing gear and a dashcam were stolen from vehicles in Doncaster.

It is reported that on between 2:58am and 3:47am last Friday, October 13, fishing gear was stolen from inside a white Peugeot van and a dashcam from a Ford Ecosport.

Both vehicles were parked on Sheldon Avenue, Coinsbrough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Images show a man looking into a white van with its rear doors opened. He appears to be wearing a cap, glasses, and gloves.

Enquiries are ongoing, but officers are keen to identify the man as he may be able to assist them.

If you can help police, either with identifying him or with footage that could assist, you can pass information via online live chat, the online portal, or by calling 101.

Please quote investigation number 14/182889/23 when you get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers by 0800 555 111 or by completing an anonymous online form.

Related topics:PoliceSouth YorkshireCCTVPeugeot