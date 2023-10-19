Fishing gear stolen from broken-into vehicle in South Yorkshire sparks police identification appeal
Images show a man looking into a white van with its rear doors opened. He appears to be wearing a cap, glasses, and gloves.
Police are looking for a man caught on CCTV after fishing gear and a dashcam were stolen from vehicles in Doncaster.
It is reported that on between 2:58am and 3:47am last Friday, October 13, fishing gear was stolen from inside a white Peugeot van and a dashcam from a Ford Ecosport.
Both vehicles were parked on Sheldon Avenue, Coinsbrough.
Enquiries are ongoing, but officers are keen to identify the man as he may be able to assist them.
If you can help police, either with identifying him or with footage that could assist, you can pass information via online live chat, the online portal, or by calling 101.
If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers by 0800 555 111 or by completing an anonymous online form.