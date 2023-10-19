News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Carlo Giannini murder Sheffield: Police hope film will bring new clues in Manor Fields Park death case

Police hope a dramatic reconstruction of the death of a Sheffield chef in a murder that shook the city could help trace a killer.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Det Chief Insp Becky Hodgman, the South Yorkshire Police detective leading the hunt for the killer of Italian chef Carlo Giannini, has today broadcast a fresh appeal for information, on the television show Crimewatch.

The appeal outlined how Carlo, aged 34, had been given a lift by a work colleague, after finishing his shift at the pizzeria where he worked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was made with the detective speaking over a short film - a mix of actors reconstructing Carlo's last hours, and real CCTV pictures, with Det Ch Insp Hodgman outlining the tragic circumstances of Carlo's death.

Most Popular
Police are hoping a new Crimewatch film could help unlock the investigation into the murder of Carlo Giannini (inset) at Manor Fields Park, near City Road, Sheffield in 2022. Inset pictures show CCTV of people police want to speak to. Picture: National World / South Yorkshire PolicePolice are hoping a new Crimewatch film could help unlock the investigation into the murder of Carlo Giannini (inset) at Manor Fields Park, near City Road, Sheffield in 2022. Inset pictures show CCTV of people police want to speak to. Picture: National World / South Yorkshire Police
Police are hoping a new Crimewatch film could help unlock the investigation into the murder of Carlo Giannini (inset) at Manor Fields Park, near City Road, Sheffield in 2022. Inset pictures show CCTV of people police want to speak to. Picture: National World / South Yorkshire Police

Carlo was found dead at around 5am, lying on one of the main pathways through the park, near City Road. A post-mortem examination later concluded that he died of a stab wound.

Ms Hodgman said police had now been through some 60,000 hours of CCTV footage.

But she said: "We've never identified why this took place, and never found out who was responsible."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said it was a large park, with over 17 exits and entrances, in the middle of a local housing estate, adding there were also entrances through hedges and backyards. "It's a huge park which has made this investigation rather challenging," she added.

Carlo Giannini, who was found dead at Manor Fields Park, City Road, Sheffield, in 2022. Picture: South Yorkshire PoliceCarlo Giannini, who was found dead at Manor Fields Park, City Road, Sheffield, in 2022. Picture: South Yorkshire Police
Carlo Giannini, who was found dead at Manor Fields Park, City Road, Sheffield, in 2022. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

"It's been totally devastating for the family and we've not been able to provide answers. We believe there's someone in the community who has some answers that could help us progress the investigation."

Ms Hodgman has described the case as the most challenging case she has had in terms of evidence available.

They remain keen to speak to people who were spotted on CCTV.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carlo was found dead at 5am on Thursday May 12, 2022. It is believed the 34-year-old entered the park at 1.08am that morning, but his movements up until his death are unknown.

Police at Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, after Carlo's death in 2022Police at Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, after Carlo's death in 2022
Police at Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, after Carlo's death in 2022

If you have any information which could assist officers, contact 101 quoting incident number 122 of 12 May 2022. You can also pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22K04-PO2.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.