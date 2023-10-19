Carlo Giannini murder Sheffield: Police hope film will bring new clues in Manor Fields Park death case
and live on Freeview channel 276
Det Chief Insp Becky Hodgman, the South Yorkshire Police detective leading the hunt for the killer of Italian chef Carlo Giannini, has today broadcast a fresh appeal for information, on the television show Crimewatch.
The appeal outlined how Carlo, aged 34, had been given a lift by a work colleague, after finishing his shift at the pizzeria where he worked.
It was made with the detective speaking over a short film - a mix of actors reconstructing Carlo's last hours, and real CCTV pictures, with Det Ch Insp Hodgman outlining the tragic circumstances of Carlo's death.
Carlo was found dead at around 5am, lying on one of the main pathways through the park, near City Road. A post-mortem examination later concluded that he died of a stab wound.
Ms Hodgman said police had now been through some 60,000 hours of CCTV footage.
But she said: "We've never identified why this took place, and never found out who was responsible."
She said it was a large park, with over 17 exits and entrances, in the middle of a local housing estate, adding there were also entrances through hedges and backyards. "It's a huge park which has made this investigation rather challenging," she added.
"It's been totally devastating for the family and we've not been able to provide answers. We believe there's someone in the community who has some answers that could help us progress the investigation."
Ms Hodgman has described the case as the most challenging case she has had in terms of evidence available.
They remain keen to speak to people who were spotted on CCTV.
Carlo was found dead at 5am on Thursday May 12, 2022. It is believed the 34-year-old entered the park at 1.08am that morning, but his movements up until his death are unknown.
If you have any information which could assist officers, contact 101 quoting incident number 122 of 12 May 2022. You can also pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22K04-PO2.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.