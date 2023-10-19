Police hope a dramatic reconstruction of the death of a Sheffield chef in a murder that shook the city could help trace a killer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Det Chief Insp Becky Hodgman, the South Yorkshire Police detective leading the hunt for the killer of Italian chef Carlo Giannini, has today broadcast a fresh appeal for information, on the television show Crimewatch.

The appeal outlined how Carlo, aged 34, had been given a lift by a work colleague, after finishing his shift at the pizzeria where he worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was made with the detective speaking over a short film - a mix of actors reconstructing Carlo's last hours, and real CCTV pictures, with Det Ch Insp Hodgman outlining the tragic circumstances of Carlo's death.

Police are hoping a new Crimewatch film could help unlock the investigation into the murder of Carlo Giannini (inset) at Manor Fields Park, near City Road, Sheffield in 2022. Inset pictures show CCTV of people police want to speak to. Picture: National World / South Yorkshire Police

Carlo was found dead at around 5am, lying on one of the main pathways through the park, near City Road. A post-mortem examination later concluded that he died of a stab wound.

Ms Hodgman said police had now been through some 60,000 hours of CCTV footage.

But she said: "We've never identified why this took place, and never found out who was responsible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said it was a large park, with over 17 exits and entrances, in the middle of a local housing estate, adding there were also entrances through hedges and backyards. "It's a huge park which has made this investigation rather challenging," she added.

Carlo Giannini, who was found dead at Manor Fields Park, City Road, Sheffield, in 2022. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

"It's been totally devastating for the family and we've not been able to provide answers. We believe there's someone in the community who has some answers that could help us progress the investigation."

Ms Hodgman has described the case as the most challenging case she has had in terms of evidence available.

They remain keen to speak to people who were spotted on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlo was found dead at 5am on Thursday May 12, 2022. It is believed the 34-year-old entered the park at 1.08am that morning, but his movements up until his death are unknown.

Police at Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, after Carlo's death in 2022

If you have any information which could assist officers, contact 101 quoting incident number 122 of 12 May 2022. You can also pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22K04-PO2.